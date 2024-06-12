HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company, have expanded their partnership to enable advanced and affordable healthcare for patients.

HCLTech will leverage its leadership in engineering and R&D services, along with artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions.

The NSE-listed company will establish a dedicated product innovation centre in Hyderabad to serve Olympus’ operations across US, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The centre is expected to commence operations by July 2024

“I am confident that our collaboration will enhance Olympus’ engineering capabilities and unlock new innovations that enable quality healthcare through technology,” said Andre Roggan, Chief Technology Officer, Olympus.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Olympus, adding tangible value to its new product development and growth with our expertise in MedTech product engineering,” said Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

HCL Technologies stock traded at ₹1,449.95 on the NSE, up by 1.48 per cent as of 10.39 am.