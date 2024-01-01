HFCL Limited’s shares were up 3.17 per cent after the company clinched an order worth ₹1,127 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to revamp its Optical Transport Network (OTN) infrastructure across India.

The order is aimed at meeting the demands of 5G networks, and involves an upgrade to support Enterprise, FTTH/Broadband, and future 4G and 5G services.

HFCL, in collaboration with NOKIA Network, plans to deploy optical technology at over 300 network nodes and 2000 amplifier sites. The 18-month project is expected to provide BSNL with a data capacity of 12 terabytes.

Mahendra Nahata, the Managing Director at HFCL, said, “As we navigate through an era marked by an escalating demand for broadband connectivity, HFCL acknowledges the pivotal role of fortified backhaul transport. Collaborating with our partner for the project, NOKIA Network, we are actively reshaping the future and making significant contributions to India’s digital evolution”.

The shares were up 3.17 per cent to ₹86.83 at 10.30 am on the BSE.