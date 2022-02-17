I-T Dept raids residence of former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna, her colleague Anand Subramanian

The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the residence of former managing director & chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Chitra Ramakrishna and Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian. It happened a day after top official of the stock exchange, including present MD Vikram Limaye, met senior Finance Ministry officials on Wednesday.

These developments are taking place after the market regulator SEBI gave its final order in the matter of Ramakrishna and others highlighting various irregularities.

A senior Income Tax Department official confirmed to BusinessLine about the raid, however, refused to share any details as the raid is underway However, it is believed that the raid is to ascertain any financial irregularity and consequent tax evasion. Chitra stepped down from NSE in 2016, citing personal reasons. She was succeeded by Limaye in 2017.

Improving corporate governance

Meanwhile, according to sources, NSE top management including Limaye explained government officials about various measures initiated to further improve the corporate governance. It is not immediately known whether the government officials have asked him to take any specific steps or initiate further internal investigation in the wake of SEBI’s order.

Later in the evening, NSE issued a press statement saying that SEBI’s order related to certain issues at NSE during the period 2013-16 and are almost 6-9 years old. Without mentioning name of former MD, the statement said that the board and the management have gone for several changes.

It said that SEBI has also instituted various changes in the governance of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) including board committee structures and oversights, tenor of management, accountability for lapses at MIIs etc., which have strengthened the control environment of MIIs. The regulator is keeping a close eye on the operation of not just NSE but other MIIs also, the statement said.

Further, it mentioned that the exchange has already operationalised the directives of SEBI over the years and has taken various measures to further strengthen the control environment including the technology architecture. “We wish to reiterate that NSE is committed to the highest standards of governance and transparency and will extend full co-operation to the regulator for a satisfactory closure of the matter,” it concluded.

Earlier, the order signed by wholetime member of SEBI, Ananta Barua, said that the former MD & CEO “failed to maintain the highest standards of personal integrity, truthfulness, honesty and fortitude in discharging her duties and has engaged in acts discreditable to her responsibilities as MD& CEO of NSE and engaged in an act of dishonesty and misrepresentation by making incorrect and misleading submissions about the unknown person before SEBI”.

The order said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the exchange’s group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (MD).

It added that Ramakrishna shared certain internal confidential information, including financial and business plans of NSE, dividend scenario and financial results, with the yogi and even consulted him over the performance appraisals of the exchange’s employees.