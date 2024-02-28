InCred Alternative Investments has announced the first close of its second credit fund in the performing credit series — InCred Credit Opportunities Fund-II (ICOF-II). The fund has garnered initial commitments exceeding ₹300 crore from a diverse pool of large family offices, ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and HNIs. The ICOF-II also secured a commitment of ₹50 crore from the sponsor. The total commitments secured in InCred’s private credit strategy are now ₹1,000 crore across its two funds — InCred Credit Opportunities Fund – I (ICOF-I) and InCred Credit Opportunities Fund-II (ICOF-II).

Also read: InCred Alternatives Investments launches PE fund

ICOF-II is a close-ended Category II Alternative Investment Fund with a target corpus of ₹750 crore. The fund expects to have its final close by the end of 2024 and aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by providing secured credit solutions to address the growth capital needs of emerging Indian corporates.

ICOF-II is focused on sectors like cleantech, B2B, healthcare, consumer, financial institutions and platforms and industrials.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit