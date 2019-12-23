8.46 am

Asian markets mixed as dealers step back ahead of festive break

Asian markets idled near 18-month highs on Monday as volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break and investors squared off their positions, taking home hefty gains made earlier this month. Read more here

Tracking global markets, the Sensex and the Nifty continued to trend upwards, surpassing their key resistance levels in the past week.

The encouraging US economic data and optimism over international trade deals boosted the US market indices, recording highs last Friday. But a marginal depreciation in rupee and December derivatives expiry can keep the benchmark indices choppy in the truncated week. Investors should tread with caution in the coming week. Read more on the technicals here