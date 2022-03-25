Indiabulls Housing Finance to issue NCDs for upto ₹1,000 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance will issue non convertible debentures for upto ₹1,000 crore.

“A meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee of the board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance was held on March 24, wherein the Committee inter alia considered and approved the public issue by the company of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each for an amount up to ₹100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore,” it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The issue will open on March 30 and close on April 22, it further said.