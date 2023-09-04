InterGlobe Aviation Limited’s shares were up by 1.23 per cent after the company reported that IndiGo announced the approval of the placement of an order for an additional 10 A320 NEO aircraft with Airbus. The company will also execute an Amendment Agreement to the Purchase Agreement.

This decision comes as part of InterGlobe Aviation’s ongoing expansion plans and its commitment to growing its fleet. These 10 aircraft will be part of the original 300 aircraft order placed in 2019.

The shares were up by 1.23 per cent to Rs. 2468.70 at 02.08 p.m. on the BSE.