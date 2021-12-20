Investors poorer by over ₹11.23 lakh cr in two days of heavy market sell-off

Scaling the population peak in India
Investors became poorer by ₹11,23,010.78 crore in two days as domestic equity market continued to face severe drubbing amid a global sell-off.
The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,182.53 points to a low of 55,829.21 in early trade on Monday. The benchmark had tumbled 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent to close at 57,011.74 on Friday.
Domestic markets to open weak as bears remain powerful
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled ₹11,23,010.78 crore to ₹2,52,79,340.30 crore in two days.
Investors’ wealth had, on Friday, shrunk by over ₹4.65 lakh crore as markets suffered a heavy sell-off following weak global trends and continued selling by foreign institutional investors.
Nifty, Sensex could be near bottom after Friday's fall, say analysts
“The Indian benchmarks made gap-down opening today amid rising Omicron coronavirus cases worldwide. Traders will be cautious with continuous net outflow of foreign funds as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹17,696 crore from the Indian markets in December month so far,” said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research Ltd.
