J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd’s shares were up by 2.14 per cent after the company was awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a project. The contract is valued at ₹99.29 crore and is to be executed within 56 weeks.

As the sole bidder, JKIL has received the LOA for the project titled “Design, Supply, Fabrication and Erection of pre-engineering building structural steel works and execution of internal and external architectural finishings, plumbing works including interior fit-outs for five elevated stations viz. Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale of Metro Line 2B Corridor [DN Nagar to Mandale] of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of MMRDA.”

