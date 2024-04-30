Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30 April 2024.

  • April 30, 2024 08:17

    Commodities Market Live Today: Gold firm at $2331

    Gold prices remained stable as market investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and non-farm payrolls data coming later this week for interest rate indications. Markets are concentrating on the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, which begins later today, as well as the non-farm payrolls data, which is expected on Friday. The Fed is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate constant at 5.25% to 5.5% throughout the meeting. Inflation shows no recent signs of slowing or decreasing in scope, leaving Fed members perplexed this week about how to define their next actions. A hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation data for March caused traders to lower expectations for Fed rate decreases.

    Key economic data slated for release includes Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y, CPI Flash Estimate y/y from Euro Zone and Employment Cost Index q/q, S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y, CB Consumer Confidence from US Zone.

  • April 30, 2024 08:16

    Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 earnings call list as on 30 April 2024

    9:00 AM Satin Creditcare Network

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1465

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/u3eurtcv

    11:00 AM Shoppers Stop

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1122

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3bbmkp2m

    11:00 AM KFin Technologi

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mspu74ay

    12:00 PM Indostar Capita

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4438997h

    2:45 PM UCO Bank

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ytbtusmf

    3:00 PM Central Bank

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ufy9epx

    3:30 PM Can Fin Homes

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4x46dp8k

    3:30 PM Dwarikesh Sugar

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/25vr6beu

    3:30 PM Symphony

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycyzk49s

    4:00 PM Rossari

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/svdrdshd

    4:00 PM eMudhra

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yz3vnz9h

    4:00 PM Newgen Software Technolog

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1283

    4:00 PM Aurum Proptech

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1398

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/49zvj4br

    4:00 PM Sportking India

    (Results, Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1550

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5f8589x9

    4:30 PM Jana Small Fin

    (Results, Press Release )

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4895hsrm

    4:30 PM Sona BLW Precision Forgings

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4jydmu4a

    4:30 PM Jana Small Fin

    *Analyst Meet:*Jio World Convention Centre Meeting Suite No. 205 A & B, Level 02, G-BLOCK, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (EAST), Mumbai 400098

    5:00 PM IndiaMART InterMESH

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/n8x7vk4m

    5:00 PM IRB InvIT

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3k4h6nnm

    5:30 PM Havells India

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1144

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y63fwb2b

    7:30 PM Star Health and Allied Insurance

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y2zzdeds

  • April 30, 2024 08:16

    Stock Market Live Today: Earnings in Focus

    Indian Oil, REC Ltd., Havells, Indus Towers, REC , Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Indus Towers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Sona BLW, Star Health, Exide Industries, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, Castrol, IndiaMART InterMESH, Nuvoco Vistas, Newgen Software, Gravita India, Symphony, Neogen Chemicals, Adani Total Gas, Central Bank Of India, and IFCI

  • April 30, 2024 08:15

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on KPIT Tech

    SELL, TP Rs 1050 

    Continues to outperform peers 

    FY2025E outlook implies strong revenue growth, while EBITDA margin guidance of 20.5%+ includes 170 bps impact from new ESOP scheme 

    Believe headwinds are likely to emerge

  • April 30, 2024 08:15

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GS on KPIT Tech

    Buy, TP Rs 1900 

    4Q beat 

    1st time guidance for FY25 is for +18% to +22% rev growth 

    Co plans to invest 1.7% of GSe FY25 topline in a fresh ESOP program 

    Adjusted for this investment, EBITDA margin for FY25 could have been as high as 22.2%+ vs guided range of 20.5%+

  • April 30, 2024 08:15

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GS on PNG Hsg

    Sell, TP Rs 650 

    Operational beat; competition-led pressure on profitability continues 

    Management guided to grow retail loan growth at 17% yoy in FY25 with c40% of incremental disbursements from Emerging & Affordable housing 

    Expect ROA to moderate to c1.8% in FY26

  • April 30, 2024 08:15

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Can Fin Homes

    Overweight Call, Target Rs 1,000 

    PAT Missed Estimate By 1% 

    NIM Was Largely In-line With Est, At 3.85% 

    Credit Costs Were Below Est, But Coverage Strengthened As Gross NPA Declined QoQ 

    Disbursements Up 23% QoQ Were Lower Than Guidance Of Rs2,500 Cr 

    Outlook On Loan Growth Will Be Key Discussion Point

  • April 30, 2024 08:14

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Trent

    Hold Call, Target Raised to Rs 4,150 

    Another Strong Qtr Led By LFL Growth & Store Adds 

    Confidence Seems High, Reflected In The Proposed 3Y Incentive Scheme 

    Proposed (Cash) 3Y Incentive Scheme Based On Various Parameters, Incl Share Price 

    Weak disclosures leave a lot to imagination 

    With >$18 Bn Market Cap, Co Likely To Become More Mainstream Than In The Past 

    See Merit In Following Best Practices From Group Firms Like Titan And TCPL

  • April 30, 2024 08:14

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Trent

    Equal-Weight Call, Target At Rs 3,675 

    Q4 Beat On The Topline And Margin 

    Management Says, Will Continue To Expand & Deepen Store Presence 

    Mgmt Says, Fashion Biz Saw Well Over 10% YoY LFL Growth, Up 10% Both In Q3 & Q2 

    Operating EBIT Margin For Fashion Biz Improved To 8.2% YoY 

    Gross Margin For Both Formats Were Consistent With Prior Trends 

    Grocery Format Saw Continued Improvement In Customer Traction & Sales Densities

  • April 30, 2024 08:14

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on PNB Hsg

    Overweight Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,025 

    PAT Beat Est By 18% Led By Stronger Disbursement Linked Fee Income, Lower Credit Costs 

    Mgmt Cited That Focus Will Be To Have Good Balance Of Loan Growth Pick Up & Profitability 

    Mgmt Cited That Focus Will Be On Improvement Via Focus On Granular Loans

  • April 30, 2024 08:14

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Birlasoft

    Buy Call, Target Rs 860 

    Q4 Revenue & Margins Below Estimate 

    Discretionary Slowdown And Weak Order Book Could Limit Near-term Growth 

    Margin Expansion Continues Under New Unified Organizational Structure 

    Revise FY25-26F EPS By 4-9%

  • April 30, 2024 08:14

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on Tata Chemicals

    Sell, TP Rs 770 

    Despite collapse in earnings, stk has held up surprisingly well, perhaps on hopes of an IPO of Tata Sons—which, however, does not seem to be happening 

    Any hopes around a large expansion into battery chemicals seem misplaced as well

  • April 30, 2024 08:12

    Stock Market Live Today: ARC Risk Group appoints three advisory board members

    ARC Risk Group, the parent company of ARC Ratings and ARC Analytics, has appointed three Advisory Board Members.

    ARC Risk Group has appointed Andrea Blackman, Kofi Owusu Bempah and Eric Kump to complement its governance team. Advisory Board Members provide strategic advice, offer expertise, industry insights, and perspectives to support informed decision-making. They are an important part of the company’s growth and success and serve as ambassadors for the company, promoting its mission, vision, and values within relevant networks

  • April 30, 2024 08:11

    Stock Market Live Today: Listing of JNK India Limited on 30th April, 2024 

    Symbol: JNKINDIA 

    Series: Equity “B Group” 

    BSE Code: 544167 

    ISIN: INE0OAF01028 

    Face Value: Rs 2/- 

    Issued Price: Rs 415/- per share

  • April 30, 2024 08:11

  • April 30, 2024 08:10

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock Split Dates

    Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

    Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1950.45

    Ex - Stock Split 02 May 2024 (Thursday)

    Last day trade for before split Today

  • April 30, 2024 08:09

    Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates

    Nidhi Granites Ltd.

    Bonus issue 1:1

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 281.1

    Ex Bonus 02 May 2024 (Thursday)

    Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today

  • April 30, 2024 08:02

    Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates

    360 One Wam Ltd

    Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5

    Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 789.4

    Ex-Dividend 02 May 2024 (Thursday)

    Last date for Cum-Dividend Toda

  • April 30, 2024 08:02

    Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: L&T Technologies (Overweight)

    L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is the second ER&D company after PSYS to do a growth margin tradeoff in order to drive MT to LT growth by making investments currently where demand has moved sideways in order to be ready to tap opportunities when the cycle turns. 

    Investments will be in building solutions for digital manufacturing, software defined vehicles and GenAI and will impact gross margins by ~100bps, taking down FY25 margins target to 16 per cent (from 17 per cent in FY24). Growth margin trade-offs often exist in IT Services and often get decided in favour of growth. 

  • April 30, 2024 07:52

    Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Maruti Suzuki (Buy)

    Maruti Suzuki’s Q4-FY24 print was in-line with our estimates. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 19.3/39.8/47.8 per cent y-o-y. Overall volumes grew 13.4 per cent backed by 12.2/21.7 per cent growth in domestic and international business. Strong demand trend and customer skewness towards SUV/CNG led to highest ever quarterly sales volume/exports in Q4. 

  • April 30, 2024 07:51

    Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: April 30, 2024

    Buzzing Stocks: Kilburn Engineering, Protean eGov, Patanjali Foods, Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Coromandel International, Subex 

  • April 30, 2024 07:34

    Stock Market Live Today: Simplex Castings chosen as preferred partner for TsNIIchermet, Russia

    Simplex Castings, leading castings and engineering solutions manufacturer, has been selected as the preferred manufacturing partner for TsNIIchermet (Russia).

    Simplex Castings will be responsible for manufacturing of equipment designed and developed by TsNIIchermet. The initial order is worth ₹2 crore. 

  • April 30, 2024 07:22

    Stock Market Live Today: China (Apr) Manufacturing PMI: Actual: 50.4 vs 50.8 previous

  • April 30, 2024 07:21

    Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 30-April-2024  

    * BIOCON

    * VODAFONE IDEA

  • April 30, 2024 07:12

    Today’s Stock Recommendations: Cipla

  • April 30, 2024 07:11

    Stock Market Live Today: Key Markets data as of 29/04/24

    📌 Market Levels

    BSE Sensex: 74668.04 (+937.88)

    Nifty 50: 22643.40 (+223.45)

    NIFTY MID CAP 100: 50834.45 (+210.35)

    NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 17017.85 (+36.55)

    📌 Index PE & PBV

    SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.96 / 3.64

    NIFTY 50 PE / PBV : 

    22.20 / 3.97

    NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 34.61 / 4.46

    NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.16 / 4.07

    📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD) 

    FII / FPI Activity: 169.09 crs / (36763.92 Crs)

    DII Activity: 692.05 crs / 42757.17 crs

    📌 Volatility Index

    India VIX - 12.23

    📌 Commodities

    Brent Crude: $88.84

    Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2335.33 = INR 71432

    Silver: INR 80551

    📌 Currency

    Rs/$: 83.47

    US Dollar Index (DXY) - 105.81

    📌 10 Year Yield

    7.18% GOI 2033: 7.20% (New)

    US 10 Yr Yield - 4.63%

  • April 30, 2024 07:10

    Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst App: Recent Interview as of 20:12 p.m. Monday 29 April 2024

    Apollo Hospital: Sunita Reddy, JMD

    Apollo HealthCo-Keimed Merger Will Further Strengthen Balancesheet Of Apollo 24/7: Apollo Hospitals

    Bank of Mah: Nidhu Saxena, MD&CEO

    Bank Of Maharashtra: Capex Utilisation And Expansion Plans, NIM’s Momentum To Sustain

    CSB Bank: Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO

    Expect 1 Account That Became An NPA In Q4 To Turn Standard In FY25: CSB Bank

    HCL Tech: C Vijayakumar, CEO

    Expect Discretionary Run-off To Continue In FY25, Full -Year Growth Guidance Pegged At 3-5%: HCLTech

    IndusInd Bank: Sumant Kathpalia, MD&CEO

    IndusInd Bank: Cross Selling Strong For Digital Accounts, Waiting For RBI Approval For IIHL

    IDFC First Bank: V Vaidyanathan, MD&CEO

    Cost To Income Ratio Will Drop To 60s From Current 72% By Q4FY25: IDFC First Bank

    IREDA: Pradip Kumar Das, CMD

    Have Booked Maximum Addition In Renewables Space: IREDA

    IREDA: Pradip Kumar Das, CMD

    IREDA Q4: Profits, NII Rise YoY I CMD Pradeep Kumar Das Discuss

    L and T Finance Hol: Sudipta Roy, Managing Director and CEO

    L&T Finance: Highest Dividend In Q4 FY24

    MM Forgings: Vidyashankar Krishnan, MD

    MM Forgings: EV Run a boost to growth projects

    Events today…

    Results today…

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • April 30, 2024 07:05

    Stock Market Live Today: Web links of Fedbank Financial Services 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Presentation

    Press Release

  • April 30, 2024 07:04

    Stock Market Live Today: Web links of Jana Small Finance Bank 4QFY24 Earnings

    Financial Results

    Press Release

    Presentation

  • April 30, 2024 07:03

    Stock Market Live Today: Key data as of April 29

    Closing Bell:

    * Sensex: 74668.04(+937.88)

    * Nifty 50: 22643.40(+223.45)

    * Nifty bank: 49424.05 (+1,223.00)

    Nifty top 5 Gainers:

    * ICICI bank: 1,160.15(+52.25)

    * SBI: 826.50(+25.20)

    * IndusInd Bank: 1,487.25 (+40.85)

    * UltraTechCement: 9,964.45 (+263.55)

    * Axis Bank: 1,159.25 (+28.95)

    Nifty top 5 losers:

    * HCL tech: 1,387.40(-86.45 )

    * Apollo Hospital: 5,968.35 (-290.25)

    * Bajaj Auto: 8,760.10(-214.20)

    * HDFC Life: 575.10 (-12.75 )

    * LTIMindtree: 4,743.95 (-44.10)

  • April 30, 2024 07:02

    Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 30.04.2024 

    Eli Lilly and Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Coca-Cola Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    McDonald’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)

    Eaton Corporation, PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)

    American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Stellantis N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)

    Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)

    Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Trane Technologies plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Ecolab Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    PACCAR Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)

    Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    3M Company (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)

    Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)

    Cameco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    Banco Santander Brasil SA (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)

    CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Molson Coors Beverage Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)

    Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)

    Amazon.com, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Starbucks Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)

    Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)

    ONEOK, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Public Storage (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Prudential Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Edison International (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Invitation Homes Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Clorox Company (The) (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Essex Property Trust, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Amcor plc (Post market) (Sector- Packaging)

    UDR, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Equitable Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Banco Santander, S.A. (Tent) (Sector- Financial)

  • April 30, 2024 07:01

    Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 01.05.2024

    China, India, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Europe and Taiwan @ Market Holiday

    TENT India April Month Auto Sales

    17:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 179K versus Previous: 184K)

    19:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50K versus Previous: 50.3) 

    19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.68M versus Previous: 8.76M)

    23:30 U.S. Federal Monetary Policy (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%) 

    00:00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference

  • April 30, 2024 07:01

    Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 30.04.2024

    07:00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.3 versus Previous: 50.8)

    14:30 EURO CPI flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 2.4% versus Previous: 2.4%)

    17:30 INDIA Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 7.9% versus Previous: 6.7%)

    18:00 U.S. Employment Cost Index q/q (Expected: 1.0% versus Previous: 0.9%)

    19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 104.0 versus Previous: 104.7)

  • April 30, 2024 07:00

    Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Cipla (₹1,407.6)

    Cipla’s stock is in a long-term uptrend. But it experienced a sell-off this month after finding resistance at ₹1,500 and lost about 6 per cent. However, the stock found a support at ₹1,340 where a rising trendline coincides. This is a good base against which the price recovered in the past few sessions.

