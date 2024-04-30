April 30, 2024 08:17

Gold prices remained stable as market investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and non-farm payrolls data coming later this week for interest rate indications. Markets are concentrating on the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, which begins later today, as well as the non-farm payrolls data, which is expected on Friday. The Fed is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate constant at 5.25% to 5.5% throughout the meeting. Inflation shows no recent signs of slowing or decreasing in scope, leaving Fed members perplexed this week about how to define their next actions. A hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation data for March caused traders to lower expectations for Fed rate decreases.

Key economic data slated for release includes Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y, CPI Flash Estimate y/y from Euro Zone and Employment Cost Index q/q, S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y, CB Consumer Confidence from US Zone.