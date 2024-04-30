Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 30 April 2024.
- April 30, 2024 08:17
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold firm at $2331
Gold prices remained stable as market investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and non-farm payrolls data coming later this week for interest rate indications. Markets are concentrating on the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, which begins later today, as well as the non-farm payrolls data, which is expected on Friday. The Fed is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate constant at 5.25% to 5.5% throughout the meeting. Inflation shows no recent signs of slowing or decreasing in scope, leaving Fed members perplexed this week about how to define their next actions. A hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation data for March caused traders to lower expectations for Fed rate decreases.
Key economic data slated for release includes Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y, CPI Flash Estimate y/y from Euro Zone and Employment Cost Index q/q, S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y, CB Consumer Confidence from US Zone.
- April 30, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Q4FY24 earnings call list as on 30 April 2024
9:00 AM Satin Creditcare Network
Dial: +91 22 6280 1465
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/u3eurtcv
11:00 AM Shoppers Stop
Dial: +91 22 6280 1122
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3bbmkp2m
11:00 AM KFin Technologi
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mspu74ay
12:00 PM Indostar Capita
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4438997h
2:45 PM UCO Bank
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ytbtusmf
3:00 PM Central Bank
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4ufy9epx
3:30 PM Can Fin Homes
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4x46dp8k
3:30 PM Dwarikesh Sugar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/25vr6beu
3:30 PM Symphony
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycyzk49s
4:00 PM Rossari
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/svdrdshd
4:00 PM eMudhra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yz3vnz9h
4:00 PM Newgen Software Technolog
Dial: +91 22 6280 1283
4:00 PM Aurum Proptech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1398
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/49zvj4br
4:00 PM Sportking India
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5f8589x9
4:30 PM Jana Small Fin
(Results, Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4895hsrm
4:30 PM Sona BLW Precision Forgings
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4jydmu4a
4:30 PM Jana Small Fin
*Analyst Meet:*Jio World Convention Centre Meeting Suite No. 205 A & B, Level 02, G-BLOCK, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (EAST), Mumbai 400098
5:00 PM IndiaMART InterMESH
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/n8x7vk4m
5:00 PM IRB InvIT
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3k4h6nnm
5:30 PM Havells India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y63fwb2b
7:30 PM Star Health and Allied Insurance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y2zzdeds
- April 30, 2024 08:16
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings in Focus
Indian Oil, REC Ltd., Havells, Indus Towers, REC , Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Indus Towers, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd., Sona BLW, Star Health, Exide Industries, Vedant Fashions, Five-Star Business Finance, Castrol, IndiaMART InterMESH, Nuvoco Vistas, Newgen Software, Gravita India, Symphony, Neogen Chemicals, Adani Total Gas, Central Bank Of India, and IFCI
- April 30, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on KPIT Tech
SELL, TP Rs 1050
Continues to outperform peers
FY2025E outlook implies strong revenue growth, while EBITDA margin guidance of 20.5%+ includes 170 bps impact from new ESOP scheme
Believe headwinds are likely to emerge
- April 30, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GS on KPIT Tech
Buy, TP Rs 1900
4Q beat
1st time guidance for FY25 is for +18% to +22% rev growth
Co plans to invest 1.7% of GSe FY25 topline in a fresh ESOP program
Adjusted for this investment, EBITDA margin for FY25 could have been as high as 22.2%+ vs guided range of 20.5%+
- April 30, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: GS on PNG Hsg
Sell, TP Rs 650
Operational beat; competition-led pressure on profitability continues
Management guided to grow retail loan growth at 17% yoy in FY25 with c40% of incremental disbursements from Emerging & Affordable housing
Expect ROA to moderate to c1.8% in FY26
- April 30, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Can Fin Homes
Overweight Call, Target Rs 1,000
PAT Missed Estimate By 1%
NIM Was Largely In-line With Est, At 3.85%
Credit Costs Were Below Est, But Coverage Strengthened As Gross NPA Declined QoQ
Disbursements Up 23% QoQ Were Lower Than Guidance Of Rs2,500 Cr
Outlook On Loan Growth Will Be Key Discussion Point
- April 30, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Jefferies on Trent
Hold Call, Target Raised to Rs 4,150
Another Strong Qtr Led By LFL Growth & Store Adds
Confidence Seems High, Reflected In The Proposed 3Y Incentive Scheme
Proposed (Cash) 3Y Incentive Scheme Based On Various Parameters, Incl Share Price
Weak disclosures leave a lot to imagination
With >$18 Bn Market Cap, Co Likely To Become More Mainstream Than In The Past
See Merit In Following Best Practices From Group Firms Like Titan And TCPL
- April 30, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on Trent
Equal-Weight Call, Target At Rs 3,675
Q4 Beat On The Topline And Margin
Management Says, Will Continue To Expand & Deepen Store Presence
Mgmt Says, Fashion Biz Saw Well Over 10% YoY LFL Growth, Up 10% Both In Q3 & Q2
Operating EBIT Margin For Fashion Biz Improved To 8.2% YoY
Gross Margin For Both Formats Were Consistent With Prior Trends
Grocery Format Saw Continued Improvement In Customer Traction & Sales Densities
- April 30, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MS on PNB Hsg
Overweight Call, Target Raised To Rs 1,025
PAT Beat Est By 18% Led By Stronger Disbursement Linked Fee Income, Lower Credit Costs
Mgmt Cited That Focus Will Be To Have Good Balance Of Loan Growth Pick Up & Profitability
Mgmt Cited That Focus Will Be On Improvement Via Focus On Granular Loans
- April 30, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Nomura on Birlasoft
Buy Call, Target Rs 860
Q4 Revenue & Margins Below Estimate
Discretionary Slowdown And Weak Order Book Could Limit Near-term Growth
Margin Expansion Continues Under New Unified Organizational Structure
Revise FY25-26F EPS By 4-9%
- April 30, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Kotak Inst Eqt on Tata Chemicals
Sell, TP Rs 770
Despite collapse in earnings, stk has held up surprisingly well, perhaps on hopes of an IPO of Tata Sons—which, however, does not seem to be happening
Any hopes around a large expansion into battery chemicals seem misplaced as well
- April 30, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: ARC Risk Group appoints three advisory board members
ARC Risk Group, the parent company of ARC Ratings and ARC Analytics, has appointed three Advisory Board Members.
ARC Risk Group has appointed Andrea Blackman, Kofi Owusu Bempah and Eric Kump to complement its governance team. Advisory Board Members provide strategic advice, offer expertise, industry insights, and perspectives to support informed decision-making. They are an important part of the company’s growth and success and serve as ambassadors for the company, promoting its mission, vision, and values within relevant networks
- April 30, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Listing of JNK India Limited on 30th April, 2024
Symbol: JNKINDIA
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544167
ISIN: INE0OAF01028
Face Value: Rs 2/-
Issued Price: Rs 415/- per share
- April 30, 2024 08:11
- April 30, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Split Dates
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd.
Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1950.45
Ex - Stock Split 02 May 2024 (Thursday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- April 30, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Bonus Issue Dates
Nidhi Granites Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 281.1
Ex Bonus 02 May 2024 (Thursday)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- April 30, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend Dates
360 One Wam Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 789.4
Ex-Dividend 02 May 2024 (Thursday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Toda
- April 30, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: L&T Technologies (Overweight)
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is the second ER&D company after PSYS to do a growth margin tradeoff in order to drive MT to LT growth by making investments currently where demand has moved sideways in order to be ready to tap opportunities when the cycle turns.
Investments will be in building solutions for digital manufacturing, software defined vehicles and GenAI and will impact gross margins by ~100bps, taking down FY25 margins target to 16 per cent (from 17 per cent in FY24). Growth margin trade-offs often exist in IT Services and often get decided in favour of growth.
- April 30, 2024 07:52
Stock Market Live Today: Broker’s call: Maruti Suzuki (Buy)
Maruti Suzuki’s Q4-FY24 print was in-line with our estimates. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 19.3/39.8/47.8 per cent y-o-y. Overall volumes grew 13.4 per cent backed by 12.2/21.7 per cent growth in domestic and international business. Strong demand trend and customer skewness towards SUV/CNG led to highest ever quarterly sales volume/exports in Q4.
- April 30, 2024 07:51
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: April 30, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Kilburn Engineering, Protean eGov, Patanjali Foods, Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Coromandel International, Subex
- April 30, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: Simplex Castings chosen as preferred partner for TsNIIchermet, Russia
Simplex Castings, leading castings and engineering solutions manufacturer, has been selected as the preferred manufacturing partner for TsNIIchermet (Russia).
Simplex Castings will be responsible for manufacturing of equipment designed and developed by TsNIIchermet. The initial order is worth ₹2 crore.
- April 30, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: China (Apr) Manufacturing PMI: Actual: 50.4 vs 50.8 previous
- April 30, 2024 07:21
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 30-April-2024
* BIOCON
* VODAFONE IDEA
- April 30, 2024 07:12
Today’s Stock Recommendations: Cipla
- April 30, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: Key Markets data as of 29/04/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 74668.04 (+937.88)
Nifty 50: 22643.40 (+223.45)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 50834.45 (+210.35)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 17017.85 (+36.55)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.96 / 3.64
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.20 / 3.97
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 34.61 / 4.46
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.16 / 4.07
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: 169.09 crs / (36763.92 Crs)
DII Activity: 692.05 crs / 42757.17 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 12.23
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $88.84
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2335.33 = INR 71432
Silver: INR 80551
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.47
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 105.81
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.20% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.63%
- April 30, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Researchbytes Analyst App: Recent Interview as of 20:12 p.m. Monday 29 April 2024
Apollo Hospital: Sunita Reddy, JMD
Apollo HealthCo-Keimed Merger Will Further Strengthen Balancesheet Of Apollo 24/7: Apollo Hospitals
Bank of Mah: Nidhu Saxena, MD&CEO
Bank Of Maharashtra: Capex Utilisation And Expansion Plans, NIM’s Momentum To Sustain
CSB Bank: Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO
Expect 1 Account That Became An NPA In Q4 To Turn Standard In FY25: CSB Bank
HCL Tech: C Vijayakumar, CEO
Expect Discretionary Run-off To Continue In FY25, Full -Year Growth Guidance Pegged At 3-5%: HCLTech
IndusInd Bank: Sumant Kathpalia, MD&CEO
IndusInd Bank: Cross Selling Strong For Digital Accounts, Waiting For RBI Approval For IIHL
IDFC First Bank: V Vaidyanathan, MD&CEO
Cost To Income Ratio Will Drop To 60s From Current 72% By Q4FY25: IDFC First Bank
IREDA: Pradip Kumar Das, CMD
Have Booked Maximum Addition In Renewables Space: IREDA
IREDA: Pradip Kumar Das, CMD
IREDA Q4: Profits, NII Rise YoY I CMD Pradeep Kumar Das Discuss
L and T Finance Hol: Sudipta Roy, Managing Director and CEO
L&T Finance: Highest Dividend In Q4 FY24
MM Forgings: Vidyashankar Krishnan, MD
MM Forgings: EV Run a boost to growth projectsEvents today…
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- April 30, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: Web links of Fedbank Financial Services 4QFY24 Earnings
- April 30, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Today: Web links of Jana Small Finance Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
- April 30, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Key data as of April 29
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 74668.04(+937.88)
* Nifty 50: 22643.40(+223.45)
* Nifty bank: 49424.05 (+1,223.00)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* ICICI bank: 1,160.15(+52.25)
* SBI: 826.50(+25.20)
* IndusInd Bank: 1,487.25 (+40.85)
* UltraTechCement: 9,964.45 (+263.55)
* Axis Bank: 1,159.25 (+28.95)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* HCL tech: 1,387.40(-86.45 )
* Apollo Hospital: 5,968.35 (-290.25)
* Bajaj Auto: 8,760.10(-214.20)
* HDFC Life: 575.10 (-12.75 )
* LTIMindtree: 4,743.95 (-44.10)
- April 30, 2024 07:02
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 30.04.2024
Eli Lilly and Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Coca-Cola Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
McDonald’s Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Eaton Corporation, PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Stellantis N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Trane Technologies plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Ecolab Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
PACCAR Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
3M Company (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Corning Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Hubbell Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital goods)
Cameco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Banco Santander Brasil SA (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Zebra Technologies Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Molson Coors Beverage Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Incyte Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Amazon.com, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Stryker Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Starbucks Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Mondelez International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
ONEOK, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Public Storage (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Prudential Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Edison International (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Invitation Homes Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Clorox Company (The) (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Amcor plc (Post market) (Sector- Packaging)
UDR, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
W. P. Carey Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Banco Santander, S.A. (Tent) (Sector- Financial)
- April 30, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 01.05.2024
China, India, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Europe and Taiwan @ Market Holiday
TENT India April Month Auto Sales
17:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 179K versus Previous: 184K)
19:30 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50K versus Previous: 50.3)
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.68M versus Previous: 8.76M)
23:30 U.S. Federal Monetary Policy (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)
00:00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- April 30, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 30.04.2024
07:00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.3 versus Previous: 50.8)
14:30 EURO CPI flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 2.4% versus Previous: 2.4%)
17:30 INDIA Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 7.9% versus Previous: 6.7%)
18:00 U.S. Employment Cost Index q/q (Expected: 1.0% versus Previous: 0.9%)
19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 104.0 versus Previous: 104.7)
- April 30, 2024 07:00
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Cipla (₹1,407.6)
Cipla’s stock is in a long-term uptrend. But it experienced a sell-off this month after finding resistance at ₹1,500 and lost about 6 per cent. However, the stock found a support at ₹1,340 where a rising trendline coincides. This is a good base against which the price recovered in the past few sessions.
