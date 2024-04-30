Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank rallied over 19 per cent after its Q4 financial results.

The stock traded at ₹597.05 on the NSE, higher by 19.34 per cent as of 12.44 pm on Tuesday.

The stock was up 19.94 per cent on the BSE at ₹598.75 as of 12.46 pm.

The Bengaluru-headquartered lender on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in March quarter net profit at ₹321.67 crore. It had reported a net profit of ₹80.99 crore in the year-ago period and ₹134.64 crore in the quarter-ago period.

For the quarter under review, its total income rose to ₹1,290.94 crore from ₹1,009.78 crore in the quarter-ago period.

The total expenditure came at ₹949 crore for the reporting quarter, while the provisions were at ₹175 crore.