Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd has commissioned a new facility at its manufacturing site for diketene derivatives at Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh.

The facility adds a capacity of 2,000 TPA to produce high-value esters.

The expanded range of diketene derivatives will be aimed at a new category of customers in international markets, including the US and EU regions.

Deepak Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia, said, “I am delighted to emphasise our unwavering dedication to specialty chemicals business with the introduction of this new facility. Diketene and derivatives represent an accelerated growth platform for us.”

Jubilant Ingrevia shares rose 3.24 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹467.35 as of 1.24 pm.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit