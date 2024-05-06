Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd’s shares were up by 1.15 per cent after the company in collaboration with the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, secured an order for 80 metric tons of packet tea from the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation Ltd (PCF).

The company reported that this initiative is to support local farmers and promote domestically manufactured goods, aiming to ensure the accessibility of commodities to households. The marketing plan by NACOF and Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd, focuses on the sale of tea manufactured by government enterprises.

This decision is part of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd’s efforts to expand its packet tea and Agro product business on a large scale. The company aims to diversify into the agriculture sector. The company said, “This is a big opportunity when India built by the hard work of Indian farmers by launching the government’s tea in the market, its benefits will be public Work will be done to reach out to the people.”

The shares were up by 1.15 per cent to ₹22.87 on the BSE.