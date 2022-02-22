LIC acquires 0.085 per cent additional stake in Capri Global Capital

Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) from 4.959 per cent to 5.044 per cent. LIC has acquired the stake via market purchase, per the Corporation’s disclosure to the exchanges.

Shares of CGCL closed flat at ₹591.35 on the BSE.

CGCL had reported 22 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in third quarter standalone net profit at ₹48.51 crore crore against ₹39.81 crore in the year ago period.

The non-banking finance company’s board on February 12 had approved entering gold loans as a new line of business.