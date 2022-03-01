LIC MF appoints Ramakrishnan as MD

LIC Mutual Fund has appointed TS Ramakrishnan as its Managing Director and CEO from Tuesday. He will succeed Dinesh Pangtey, its former Wholetime Director and CEO.

Ramakrishnan has over 34 years of experience at LIC and its subsidiaries/associate companies.

He joined LIC Mutual Fund AMC last April before taking over as MD & CEO.

Before joining LIC Mutual Fund AMC, he was the Regional Manager, Western Region at LIC Housing Finance Ltd. (LICHFL) and subsequently elevated as the General Manager.

Nityanand Prabhu, Executive Director & Business Head at LICMF, said Ramakrishnan comes on board at an exciting phase of the mutual fund business, consolidating its position in the market and deepening presence across Tier II, III cities to gain retail penetration.