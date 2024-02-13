Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.76 per cent, after the company announced wins for its Hydrocarbon vertical, securing both onshore and offshore orders from a client in the Middle East.

The onshore order, encompasses the engineering, procurement, and construction of an Enclosed Ground-Flare system. Additionally, it involves the demolition of existing facilities, aimed at reducing flame and smoke visibility to nearby large-scale residential developments. On the other hand, the offshore order, mainly focuses on brownfield work, including the upgrading of shutdown systems in existing offshore platforms.

The company reported that L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, is engaged in executing domestic and international projects, with a commitment to bolstering its regional presence in the geographies it operates in.

LTEH offers design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to both domestic and international clients, organised under Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm Business Groups, the company said, with over three decades of experience, LTEH has set global benchmarks in project management, corporate governance, quality, health safety environment (HSE), and operational excellence.

