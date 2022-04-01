Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund appoints Anthony Heredia as MD & CEO

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, a joint venture of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Anthony Heredia as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited (formerly known as Mahindra Asset Management Company Pvt. Ltd.), Investment Manager of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, effective April 1 2022.

Heredia will succeed Ashutosh Bishnoi, who retired on March 31 2022.

Heradia has more than 26 years of experience in the fund industry, handling various leadership roles throughout his career.

“He brings with him a diverse experience of managing both retail as well as institutional sales across domestic and offshore markets,” as per an official release.

Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra Finance said, “We are excited to welcome Anthony Heredia to the Mahindra Manulife with his extensive experience in fund management industry. Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund will look forward to capitalising on his experience and leadership to explore newer and attractive opportunities. I would also like to place on record the enormous contribution made by Ashutosh during his stint and in helping us expand our presence across Tier 2&3 cities across India.”

Gianni Fiacco, Head of Emerging Markets, Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management said, “From the establishment of the joint venture, Ashutosh has done exceedingly well to bring the best of Mahindra and Manulife together, building a strong team and sowing the seeds for our continued growth. We wish him all the best and continued success. We are extremely pleased to have Anthony join us and with the depth of experience he brings, lead Mahindra Manulife to new heights.”