Market benchmarks fell for the third day running, on Monday, and ended nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 61,144.84. During the day, it tumbled 604.15 points or 0.97 per cent to 61,059.33.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 18,159.95.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled higher.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended higher on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.91 per cent lower at $86.82 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹751.20 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

