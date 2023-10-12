Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.39 per cent after the company commenced the export of its off-roader, the Jimny 5-Door, which is exclusively manufactured in India. The Jimny 5-Door will be shipped to various destinations, including Latin America, the Middle East, and African regions.

Also read: HCL Tech Q2 revenue, net profit expected to grow by single digit

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Jimny has strengthened Maruti Suzuki’s presence in SUV segment. This lifestyle SUV has especially appealed to customers who enjoy off-roading experience through tough terrains. The India-manufactured Jimny 5-Door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers. Aligning with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our Company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments. We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in export of India manufactured passenger vehicles.”

This expansion of export operations reflects Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, where the company has contributed to strengthening the country’s manufacturing capabilities, per the company.

The shares were up by 1.39 per cent to ₹10554.95 at 2.32 pm on the BSE.