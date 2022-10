MCX has issued a Purchase Order to 63 Moons Technologies for extending Support and Managed Services for its existing trading and clearing platform for three months, beginning October.

Both companies have entered into a fresh arrangement as per agreed terms.

The services envisaged under the existing Agreements with 63 Moons will remain the same as the previous one, said MCX and 63 Moons in separate statement on Friday.

MCX existing contract with 63 Moons expired on September 30.

Also read Crude oil looks to OPEC+ October 5 meeting for direction