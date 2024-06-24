Financial services company Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) has signed an MoU with IIM Mumbai to revolutionise financial and capital markets understanding at the campus through research, sustainable learning and development.

IIM Mumbai will deliver customised training programs for MOFSL executives and will participate in joint research and case writing.

Motilal Oswal, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, said, “Our strategic partnership with IIM Mumbai is a significant step towards empowering our executives with critical management insights and skills as well as towards contributing to financial inclusion by way of academic intervention.”

Professor Manoj K Tiwari, Director of the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai, said, “This collaboration will set a new benchmark and set a new standard to establish meaningful and purposeful knowledge sharing and actionable research related to the emerging domain of fintech and tech driven financial management between two like-minded partner”.