Motilal Oswal unveils ethical PMS

Motilal Oswal AMC has announced the launch of an ethics-focused PMS strategy ‘Motilal Oswal Ethical Strategy’. As a concept, ethical investment follows risk-sharing principle that protects parties and, in turn, society, from questionable social and financial practices.

Also, the strategy selects businesses with low debt ratio as interest-bearing transactions are limited under the ethical businesses guidelines. Motilal Oswal Ethical Strategy is for the communities and people who wish to invest into markets via only the ethical route as per their sentimental, religious or conscious beliefs.

Motilal Oswal Ethical Strategy takes investments from ₹50 lakh onwards as per PMS regulatory guidelines.