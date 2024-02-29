Mphasis Ltd’s shares were up by 0.31 per cent after the company launched DeepInsights Doc AI, an intelligence platform for document processing.

The company said DeepInsights Doc AI uses generative AI to extract context-specific information from documents of varying formats and layouts, integrating it with downstream IT systems to generate insights. The platform uses large language model (LLM) capabilities to meet enterprise-specific requirements, including information extraction, information discovery, context-aware search, and insight generation with recommendations.

It said the platform also features domain-specific language understanding, multi-modal content processing, adaptive content generation, and recommendation and procedure prescriptions.

The company recently partnered with Kore.ai, an enterprise conversational AI platform. Additionally, Mphasis established a business unit focused on developing customised AI-powered solutions.

