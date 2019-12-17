MSE FSL launches online trading

MSE FSL, a subsidiary of 80-year-old Madras Stock Exchange (MSE) and a member of the BSE and the NSE announced on Tuesday that it has commenced online trading. In a press statement MSE said the online trading facility is primarily intended to help retail investors experience and enjoy the thrill of investing on their own in equities. MSE FSL also informed that it is also a registered depository participant.

With the online trading facility in position now, MSE FSL is planning to expand its branch network across India. Currently, it has six branches. By the end of this month, two more branches will be added to its network. It is gearing up to open branches at Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the coming days.

Initially, the branch network expansion push will focus on the South, the statement added.