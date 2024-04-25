Nestlé India Limited and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd announced a joint venture to launch nutraceutical brands in India and other agreed territories. The partnership will combine Nestlé Health Science’s range of nutritional health solutions with Dr. Reddy’s commercial strengths in India, a company statement said.

The focus will be on categories such as metabolic, hospital nutrition, general wellness, women’s health, and child nutrition.

Select brands from both companies, including Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex, Ester-C, Resource High Protein, Optifast, Resource Diabetic, Peptamen, Resource Renal, Resource Dialysis, Rebalanz, Celevida, Antoxid, Kidrich-D3, and Becozinc, will be licensed to the JV company, which is slated to become operational in the second quarter of FY25.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, said, “This joint venture is an important step in allowing us to bring our science-backed nutritional solutions to more people across the country. Dr. Reddy’s is a trusted name in the pharmaceutical space and shares our commitment to provide access to high-quality products. This joint venture will enable us to build a robust retail and distribution network to take our brands closer to consumers and making a meaningful difference to improve the quality of life.”

The shares were up by 2.33% to ₹2,561 at 2.50 pm on the BSE.