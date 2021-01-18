Nifty seen opening with 50 points down

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Domestic markets are expected to continue the downward slide, as trends from SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening of about 50 points. Tracking the weak global markets, the SGX Nifty is currently ruling at 14,414 as against the NIfty-50 Friday’s close of 14,458.
The US markets on Friday closed with a loss of 0.5-0.9 per cent while most Asian markets such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Singapore; and Australia are down by about one per cent. Even all the US futures — Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 — are down marginally.
It may be recalled that the BSE Sensex slumped 549.49 points at 49,034.67 and the Nifty50 161.90 points at 14,433.70.
Result calendar: Mindtree Ltd, Rallis India, Trident, IndiaMart, IRB Infrastructure, Majesco, Maharashtra Scooters, Snowman Logistics, Shakti Pumps (India), Hindustan Media Ventures, Indiabulls Real Estate, Suraj, Ultracab (India), Vishwaraj Sugar, Rallis India and Shree Ganesh Remedies will declare their quarterly results today.
Banking Stocks, particularly PSUs, will remain in focus after RBI said the bank loan growth hit 9-month high of 6.7 per cent for the week ended January 1. As per RBI data, bank credit growth was last at 6.8 per cent in April 2020.
Metropolis Healthcare has informed the exchanges that it will acquire Dr Ganesh’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre to strengthen its leadership position in South India. The deal will be through cash and stock combination deal, it added. The company’s board has approved the acquisition partly by way of cash consideration.
JBM Auto has received orders for supply of 700 JBM ‘CITYLIFE’ fully air conditioned BS-VI CNG Low-Floor buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (Government of NCT of Delhi) vide its Letter of Award dated 15-01-2021. These orders will be executed in the coming months, the company had informed the stock exchanges.
Star Cement commenced the commercial production at its new grinding unit at Siliguri, West Bengal, from Saturday. It is a modern grinding unit with annual capacity of 2.00 tpa.
Wipro has informed the stock exchanges that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has entered into a partnershp with the company to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India.
The three-day initial public offering of Indian Railways Finance Corp will open on Monday. The country’s first IPO in 2021 on Friday raised ₹1,389.86 crore from anchor investors, out of the targetted total IPO size of ₹4,633 crore. As many as 31 marquee institutional investors — both domestic and foreign — lapped up the 53.46 crore shares that were on offer under the anchor book portion, a IRFC filing with the stock exchanges showed. These shares were allocated at ₹26, which is the upper end of the ₹25-26 price band fixed for the IPO.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...