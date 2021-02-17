Nureca IPO subscribed 40 times

The initial public offering of Nureca Ltd was subscribed 39.93 times on the last day, with the company receiving bids for 5.6 crore shares against 14 lakh shares on offer.

The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 31.59 times, the retail portion subscribed 166.65 times, and the portion reserved for employees subscribed 4.82 times.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.10 times. The price range for the offer was at ₹396-400 a share and the company had raised ₹44.55 crore from two anchor investors ahead of the issue.