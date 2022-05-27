Paradeep Phosphates lists at premium

Paradeep Phosphates made a positive debut on the bourses on Friday, listing at a premium against the issue price of ₹42. The stock listed at 3.69 per cent premium on the BSE at ₹43.55, up ₹1.55 from the issue price of ₹42.

It listed at ₹44.00 on the NSE, up ₹2.00 or 4.76 per cent from the IPO price.

The company had fixed the IPO price at ₹42, the upper end of the ₹39-42 price band. The ₹1,501-crore initial public offering of Paradeep Phosphates was subscribed 1.75 times. While the retail investors’ portion was subscribed 1.37 per cent, the HNIs quota and QIBs portions got 0.82 times and 3.01 times, respectively.

Ahead of the IPO, the fertiliser company had raised a little over ₹450 crore from anchor investors.