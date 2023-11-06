Parag Milk Foods Limited (PMFL) announced a partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG). This collaboration aims to drive growth and implement cost-effective practices across the organization.

PMFL recognizes the need to enhance operational efficiency and growth strategies in response to evolving industry dynamics. BCG brings industry knowledge and expertise to the partnership. Together, PMFL and BCG will work towards optimizing current business processes and identifying new avenues for growth and efficiency.

“Their global perspective and deep industry knowledge will undoubtedly aid us in unlocking new avenues for growth and streamlining our operations for long-term sustainability,” said Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Chairman, Devendra Shah. “As we set our ambitious expansion plans into motion, we are happy to associate with a partner who shares our forward-thinking mindset.”

The shares surged 4.05 per cent to ₹228.40 at 2.02 pm on the BSE.