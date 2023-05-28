Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consulting firm, has picked Rahull Jain as its next system leader for its India office.

Jain will take over from Alpesh Shah, who will move into a regional leadership position leading BCG’s CEO advisory in Asia Pacific. Shah had led BCG’s India office since September 2018.

Jain, an alumnus of IIM Lucknow, is currently an MD and Senior Partner with BCG and leads the Industrial Goods practice across the Asia Pacific region. He has been with the firm for 22 years.

Jain is an expert in automotive, engineering, logistics, and various process industries, including cement, steel, chemicals, power, and other building materials.

Abheek Singhi will take on the role of Chair of the Practices and Partner Committee in India.

Commenting on the transition, BCG’s CEO Christoph Schweizer said, “I am confident the new leadership will continue to drive BCG India’s stellar growth in the years ahead. The Indian system is one of our leading systems and one of which BCG is very proud globally.

We all believe that in this decade and beyond, India will play a consequential role on the world stage, and BCG is committed to bringing our cutting-edge research and ideas to support ambitious Indian companies to take advantage of the megatrends shaping the world.”

Neeraj Aggarwal, Chair, Asia-Pacific, said, “I am extremely proud of the impact we have had in India. With over 110 partners, we are the leaders in our segment and are excited to support our clients with even bolder ambitions. We have high expectations from the new leadership to build on our strong position.”