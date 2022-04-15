Pickright Technologies, Bajaj Financial Securities in pact to offer thematic investment portfolios for retail investors

Pickright Technologies, a smart investment platform, and a SEBI Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) has recently partnered with Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd, to offer thematic investment ideas on the BFSLTRADE App.

With this partnership, retail investors can now invest in diversified portfolios in one click, and get the research and advisory services to ease stock selection to build a long-term portfolio, as per an official release.

To use digital tech

Pickright Technologies leverages Deep Tech, AI, and ML modules to build smart portfolios. It will offer various investpacks that are theme-based investment picks such as women, student, retired person-centric investpacks, among other, financial products through the BFSLTRADE app.

BFSL clients can place multiple orders. The wealth tech start-up aims to leverage and offer complete E2E financial planning and intelligent monitoring services to BFSL customers in the 6-9 months.

setting new growth targets

Archana Elapavuluri, Co-founder of Pickright Technologies, said, “Our partnership with BFSL as a wealth tech partner is an essential step towards simplifying investments for every retail investor and becoming a one-stop solution for all their financial goals. We will be providing ready to invest theme-based diversified smart portfolios that are managed, monitored, and rebalanced. With this collaboration, we are looking to target at least 30 per cent of the total user base of the platform to be on Pickright in the next six months.”

Manish Jain, CEO, Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL), said, “Since the lockdown, there has been an upsurge in the new Demat Accounts, and investors are keen to start their wealth creation journey. A significant percentage of these investors opening Demat and Trading accounts today are new to the market and seek guidance for stock selection. Pickright has been garnering a lot of interest amongst Indian investors for their theme-based investment picks. We are confident that our collaboration with Pickright will provide our clientele the expert assistance to help them seamlessly save, plan, invest and manage their wealth creation journey, all at a single click.”

Pickright has partnered with ten more brokerages, retail tech, and other B2C companies in other domains to provide E2E wealth solutions for retail users.