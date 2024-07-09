Aqua PMS has returned 76 per cent in its debut year, with an alpha of 37 per cent over the BSE 500, driving its assets under management (AUM) past the ₹340-crore mark. The strategy is run by PL Asset Management, the asset management arm of Prabhudas Lilladher Group.

Aqua is a 100 per cent quant-based strategy with no human intervention. It follows a rules-based, equal-weighted approach and remains benchmark agnostic. Its investment framework analyses over 1,000 indicators to create an optimal portfolio mix.

The strategy maintains a disproportionate overweight on industrial, energy, utilities, and automobiles which have significantly outperformed the benchmark. Also, in the past year, value and momentum investment styles notably outperformed other strategies. Aqua accordingly adapted its portfolio, showcasing its expertise in maintaining a style-agnostic approach.

Siddharth Vora, Head of Quant Investment Strategies and Fund Manager at PL Asset Management, said, “The USP of AQUA lies in its ability to adapt and evolve with the market landscape. As we look ahead, our goal is not just to keep pace with the market but to stay ahead of it, consistently delivering value to our investors.”