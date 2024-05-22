Chennai-based Prodapt Solutions, part of the $3-billion Jhaver Group, plans to take the company public in two-three years, even as it aims to become a $1-billion company in five-six years, said Harsha Kumar, CEO, Prodapt. “We are growing at around 30 per cent CAGR,” he told newspersons, without giving the current revenue.

In September 2019, the company, which is in the Connectedness vertical, got PE funding from Affirma Capital, a PE firm operated by a management team from Standard Chartered Private Equity. The next round of funding would be by going public, Kumar said. “Many companies less than our size have gone public. We will also go public after achieving certain internal milestones,” he said, without giving details.

Prodapt designs, configures and operates solutions across the digital landscape, network infrastructure and business operations. Today, their clients connect 1.1 billion people and 5.4 billion devices, and are among the largest telecom, media, and internet firms in the world. It works with Google, Amazon, Verizon, Vodafone, Virgin Media, British Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco and Samsung, says a release.

In March, the US-based Centric Infrastructure Group, LLC (Centric), a natural gas distributor and fiber optic telecommunications service provider based in Texas, partnered with Prodapt to transform its customer experience. Prodapt will introduce a flexible, cloud native, digital BSS platform, integrating best-of-breed components from Salesforce and Aria to expedite service delivery and streamline business operations.

Global expansion

Kumar said the company now has a presence in the US, Latin America, Europe and Africa, and plans to expand in Japan and West Asia (especially in Saudi Arabia and Dubai). The centres will deliver Artificial Intelligence-led technology services and consulting for the Connectedness industry.

Prodapt is also expanding its global footprint with a nearshore centre in Puerto Rico, and a contact centre transformation lab in Dallas, US, while continuing to expand its India-based delivery strengths. A year ago, the company expanded its Panamanian operations through a $7-million investment, leveraging the nearshoring advantage offered by the country.

AI focus

The company is infusing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI across its services and solutions. This will be done through a 3-pronged strategy with AI for growth; AI for margin and AI as a way of working, said Kumar. The company has set up an Indian talent hub for Gen AI Engineering Services in Chennai, he added.

Headcount

N Sriram, COO, Prodapt, said in two years, the company will have 10,000 employees. At present, it has around 6,000 globally, including 4,500 in India. At present, 50 per cent of Prodapt’s employees are trained in Gen AI and the goal is to have 100 per cent AI and Gen AI-enhanced talent, he said, without giving a time frame.

