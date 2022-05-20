hamburger

Prudent Corporate Advisory gives up listing gains; close 10% lower

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: May 20, 2022

The ₹539-crore initial public offering was priced at ₹630 a share

Shares of the retail wealth management firm Prudent Corporate Advisory Services gave up listing gains to close lower on Friday. 

Prudent Corporate listed at a premium on the bourses.The shares listed at the day’s high of ₹660 on the BSE, a 4.7 per cent premium against the issue price of ₹630. However, it erased the listing gains to trade at a discount and slipped to a low of ₹541.15 during the day. It closed at ₹562.70, down ₹67.30 or 10.68 per cent from the issue price. 

The stock listed at ₹650.00 on the NSE, up ₹20.00 or 3.17 per cent from the issue price. It closed at ₹566.30.

The IPO was priced at ₹630 with the upper end of the price band at ₹595-630.

The ₹539-crore initial public offering was subscribed 1.22 times. While the retail investors category was subscribed 1.29 times, the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional quotas saw subscription of 1.26 times and nearly one time, respectively. The employees category was subscribed 1.23 times.

Ahead of the IPO, it had alloted ₹159-crore worth shares to anchor investors at ₹630 a share. 

Prudent Corporate is amongst the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management (AAUM) and commission received. It offers a technology-enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform with end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution and presence across both online and offline channels.

Published on May 20, 2022
financial and business service
initial public offering
