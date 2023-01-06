Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) plan to acquire a 26 per cent additional stake in Lotus Chocolate through an open offer.

The companies have offered to acquire 33.38 lakh shares of Lotus Chocolate from the open market at a fixed price of ₹115.50 per share. The offer will aggregate to a total consideration of ₹38.56 crore over the full acceptance. The open offer starts on February 21 and closes March 6.

Shares of Lotus Chocolate, which manufactures chocolates, cocoa products and cocoa derivatives, closed at ₹156.80 at close on Friday on the BSE.

In December, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, has acquired 51 per cent stake in Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd at a price per share of ₹113.00 aggregating to ₹74 crore.

