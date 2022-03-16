SAIL to pay ₹2.5 as interim

hamburger

Our Bureau | Chennai, March 16 | Updated on: Mar 16, 2022

The board of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) on Wednesday approved ₹2.50 a share as second interim dividend for the FY 2021-22. The record date to identify eligible shareholders to receive the dividend has been fixed as March 29. In September, SAIL had paid an interim of ₹4 a share. For the quarter ended December, the steel major had posted a profit of ₹1,443.10 crore on revenues of ₹25,245.92 crore. The stock of SAIL closed 2.42 per cent higher at ₹97.20 on the BSE.

Published on March 16, 2022

