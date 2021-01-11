SAT directs NDTV’s Prannoy and Radhika Roy to deposit ₹8.5 crore before it hears them further

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, founder-promoters of NDTV, have been directed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to deposit 50 per cent of the amount that the market regulator SEBI had asked them to pay up. SAT will then hear their appeal against the SEBI order, and the recovery of the balance amount will be kept pending till the time the SAT issues its final order.
The Roys’ had appealed against a SEBI order that had accused them of insider trading and barred them from the market for two years. SEBI had also directed them to pay up or disgorge illegal gains worth ₹16.97 crore for indulging in insider trading some 12 years ago.
SAT will decide on the Roys’ appeal by February 10.
Prannoy was the Chairman and Whole-time Director and Radhika was the Managing Director during the period under investigation and were part of the decision-making chain that had led to crystallisation of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI).
Discussions pertaining to reorganisation of the company started on September 7, 2007, and the disclosure was made on April 16, 2008. Hence, September 7, 2007, to April 16, 2008 was UPSI. The couple sold shares on April 17, 2008, when the trading window for them was closed, and made a profit of ₹16.97 crore, as per the SEBI order.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...