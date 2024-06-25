Schaeffler India has announced the launch of its planetary gear system (PGS) from Schaeffler’s Hosur Plant.

This solution is designed for dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) vehicles in the country.

Harsha Kadam, Managing Director & CEO, Schaeffler India, said, “The launch of PGS represents a remarkable achievement for Schaeffler India. We are proud to contribute to the growth of hybrid vehicles in India with products that enhance performance and sustainability.”

Aashish Bhatia, President-Automotive Technologies, Schaeffler India, highlighted, “Our planetary gear systems are engineered to deliver optimal efficiency and smooth operation in hybrid vehicles. By supporting both series and parallel hybrid functionalities, as well as eCVT, we provide versatile solutions that cater to various hybrid configurations.”

Schaeffler stock traded at ₹4,682.20 on the NSE, up by 0.63 per cent as of 10.30 am.