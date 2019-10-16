SEBI is justified in asking mutual fund players to side pocket: Experts

Has the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) got into a clash with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by insisting on side pocketing of bad assets by mutual fund players (MFs)?

Experts told BusinessLine that that the market regulator was justified in asking MFs to side pocket;to separate bad assets from the good ones, and it is well within its ambit to formulate such a norms.

Few MF players have indulged in off-market lending to promoters based on securities and other such instruments as underlying assets. Promoters were not able to pay back these MF companies within the stipulated deadline and the fund houses had extended their tenure. SEBI has made it clear that it does not recognise or approve of private lending deals cut by MF companies. SEBI had issued the side pocketing rule around December last year. This year, it further asserted that any extension of credit-terms to the promoters should be considered as ‘default’ and the MF players should follow norms applicable for default grade securities. Accordingly, the MF players will have to take hair cuts, which could affect their net asset values and hence there is a heartburn in the industry.

A few MF players are now suggesting that SEBI, with its insistence on side pocketing and ‘default’ norms, could be in a clash with RBI, which regulates banks and has a policy on loan defaults. There is a certain inter creditor agreement (ICA), stipulated as per RBI norms, which the banks follow in dealing with default and resolution cases. MFs players are now mulling over ideas of joining this ICA. But SEBI insists that stressed should be seggragated as per side pocketing norms before joining ICA, which pinching certain fund houses.

“MFs are not allowed to indulge in lending like activity, which is what they did. It is illegal in letter and spirit and anti investors interest. Therefore, when SEBI insists that certain assets where lending was done should be separated, the regulator is taking the right step. Why should investors of MFs suffer for mismanagement by funds, asset management companies and their trustees. SEBI direction that MFs pocket the stressed assets is logical. This direction of SEBI will go long way in improving governance and fixing of responsibilities,” a leading regulatory expert dealing in SEBI matters for over two decades now told BusinessLine.

Experts said that subjecting SEBI to take a liberal view on the matter would be similar to allowing MF players to get away with illegality. Even though the norms for side pocketing were announced by SEBI last year, none of them have followed it so far even though they are holding bad assets were several thousands of crore.