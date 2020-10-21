SEBI spells out role of investment committees in AIFs

Markets regulator SEBI has amended norms pertaining to alternative investment funds (AIFs), to make the role of the investment committee more prominent while approving investment decisions.

“The members of the investment committee shall be equally responsible as the manager for investment decisions of the alternative investment fund,” SEBI said.

ALSO READ: SEBI constitutes committee for market data sharing

The key investment team of the AIF manager should have adequate experience, with at least one key personnel having not less than five years of experience in advising or managing pools of capital or in fund or asset or wealth or portfolio management or inthe business of buying, selling and dealing of securities or other financial assets

“The manager and members of the investment committee shall jointly and severally ensure that the investments of the AIF are in compliance with the provisions of these regulations, the terms of the placement memorandum, agreement made with the investor, any other fund documents and any other applicable law,” SEBI said.