Sensex down 674 points intraday, Nifty below 15,500 

Benchmark indices were trading over 1 per cent lower on Wednesday afternoon.

Market started on a weak note as investors remained cautious with the pullback rally on Tuesday fizzling out. Market extended losses, tracking cues from the global markets, with benchmark indices trading lower amid broad-based selling.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 51,858.00, down 674.07 points or 1.28 per cent, near the day’s low of 51,825.50. It recorded an intraday high of 52,272.85. The Nifty 50 was also trading near the day’s low of 15,407.50 at 15,418.25, down 220.55 points or 1.41 per cent.

It recorded an intraday high of 15,565.40.

BPCL, Hero Motocorp, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while UPL, Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the top losers.

Metals lead fall

On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty PSU Bank were in the red, with metals recording the highest losses.

Nifty Metal was down over 4 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down over 2 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty Consumer Durables were down nearly 2 per cent each while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were each trading 1.5 per cent lower. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were each down over 1 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader market also continued to face pressure with broader indices in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.5 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 1.16 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 1.42 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.93 per cent.

The volatility index rose 2.30 per cent to 21.63.