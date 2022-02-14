Sensex down over 1200 pts intraday, Nifty below 17,000

Benchmark indices were trading in deep red during the afternoon on Monday as increasing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine and rising crude oil prices.

Market opened on a negative note with Sensex crashing over 1500 points in early deals. Indices extended losses in the first half amid broad based selling, tracking losses in heavyweights such as the HDFC twins.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,881.02, down 1271.9 points or 2.19 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,191.91 and a low of 56,612.07. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,986.80, down 387.95 points or 2.23 per cent, near the day’s low of 16,916.55. It recorded an intraday high of 17,099.50.

Only three stocks- TCS, ONGC and Sun Pharma were in the green on the Nifty 50. JSW Steel, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Tata Steel were the top laggards.

The volatility index jumped 15.92 per cent to 21.66.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo said, Indian markets witnessed a sharp fall on the back of rising geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.”

“This geopolitical tension is leading to a sharp rise in crude oil prices which is another headwind for Indian equity markets. World markets were trying to digest record inflation in the US but the surge in geopolitical tension spoiled the mood,” said Nyati.

All in red

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in red with metals, financials and auto recording the highest losses.

Nifty PSU Bank was down nearly 4 per cent while Nifty Metal was down 3.5 per cent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Auto were each down over 3 per cent. Nifty Realty was down nearly 3 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables were down over 2 per cent.

Broader market under pressure

Broader market also witnessed selling pressure with broader indices trading in the red.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.58 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 2.63 per cent.! The S&P BSE Midcap was down 2.32 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 2.69 per cent.