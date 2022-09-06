Sensex, Nifty edge up in early trade; Reliance rises after solar energy deal

Benchmark indices rose on Tuesday, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries advancing after a deal to buy a US solar energy software maker, while investors also drew comfort from a dip in oil prices.

NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.41 per cent at 17,737.7, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.39 per cent to 59,475.24 in early trade.

Reliance Industries gained 1.1 per cent after the company said it would acquire a 79.4 per cent stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, rising as much as 2.5 per cent.

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after a three per cent gain on Monday, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market's recent slide. Asian shares rose after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its sagging economy.