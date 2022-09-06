Day Trading Guide for September 06, 2022

₹1495 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1500
1540
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1490 only if the stock breaks above 1500.
₹1461 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1420
1470
1490
Stuck in a range. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1445 with a stop-loss at 1455
₹329 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
321
335
342
Uptrend gains momentum. Go long now and on dips at 327. Keep the stop-loss at 324
₹133 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
132
129
136
139
Poised above a key support. Go short on a break below 132. Stop-loss can be kept at 134
₹2570 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2530
2500
2585
2610
Fresh fall is possible. Initiate fresh short positions now with a tight stop-loss at 2595
₹539 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
534
530
543
550
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 543. Keep the stop-loss at 541
₹3133 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3110
3080
3150
3200
Can see a fresh fall from here. Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at 3160
17704 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17640
17500
17800
17900
Wait for a rise. Go short with a stop-loss at 17860 only if the contract turns down from 17800.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
September 06, 2022