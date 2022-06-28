Sensex, Nifty fall after three-day rally; Titan, Asian Paints slip

Domestic stock markets opened lower on Tuesday after three consecutive sessions of gains, tracking weakness on Wall Street overnight and as oil prices rebounded after last week's rout.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.37 per cent to 15,774.15 and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.35 per cent to 52,975.6 in early trade.

Titan Company was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty, falling as much as 3.3 per cent to a one-week low, while Asian Paints slid more than 3 per cent.

Oil explorer ONGC climbed 3 per cent.

Asian shares edged lower after a volatile Wall Street session overnight, while tight supply news boosted oil prices.