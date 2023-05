Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday after hitting five-month highs in three sessions in a row, as caution set in ahead of the US Congress' approval of the debt deal, while fresh concerns about China's stuttering economic recovery weighed on the sentiment.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.26 per cent at 18,585.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.26 per cent to 62,801.08 in early trade.