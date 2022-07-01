Sensex, Nifty start second quarter on weak note

Benchmark stock indices slipped on Friday, entering the second quarter with losses in automakers and financials, as sentiment dampened after a shaky start in Asian trading as investors assessed risks to the economic outlook.
The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.51 per cent at 15,700.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.48 per cent to 52,762.07 in early trade, after on Thursday capping its worst quarter since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Nifty auto index slid 1.5 per cent, ahead of monthly sales data, while the Nifty Bank index fell one per cent.
The rupee hit a fresh record low of 79.11 against the dollar, versus Thursday's close of 78.97.
Published on
July 01, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.