Sensex, Nifty start second quarter on weak note

Benchmark stock indices slipped on Friday, entering the second quarter with losses in automakers and financials, as sentiment dampened after a shaky start in Asian trading as investors assessed risks to the economic outlook.

The NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.51 per cent at 15,700.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.48 per cent to 52,762.07 in early trade, after on Thursday capping its worst quarter since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nifty auto index slid 1.5 per cent, ahead of monthly sales data, while the Nifty Bank index fell one per cent.

The rupee hit a fresh record low of 79.11 against the dollar, versus Thursday's close of 78.97.