Sensex up 314 points intraday, Nifty above 16,300

Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Tuesday.

Market opened on a negative note amid weak global cues and remained volatile during the morning trade. Indices rebounded from early losses to trade higher during the afternoon, led by financials, FMCG and auto stocks.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 54,784.95, up 314.28 points or 0.58 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 54,857.02 and a low of 54,269.59. The Nifty 50 was trading at 16,382.45, up 80.60 points or 0.49 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 16,404.55 and a low of 16,243.50.

Eicher Motors, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Hindalco were the top losers.

Sectoral indices

On the sectoral front, while financials, auto and FMCG gained, metals, consumer durables, pharma, realty and oil & gas dragged.

Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG each were trading up over 1 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was down over 2 per cent while Nifty Consumer Durables was down nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Pharma, Nifty healthcare Index and Nifty Realty were down over 1 per cent. Nifty Oil & Gas was down 0.84 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader market remained under pressure.

Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.41 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.54 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was down 0.69 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.33 per cent.

The volatility index softened 0.10 per cent to 22.01.