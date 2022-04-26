Sensex up 342 points intraday, Nifty above 17,000

Benchmark indices were trading higher amid volatility on Tuesday afternoon.

Market, recovering from previous losses, opened on a positive note after a recovery in global equities. Indices extended gains in the first half. Though off the day’s high, indices were trading higher during the afternoon amid broad-based buying.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 56,921.65, up 341.76 points or 0.60 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,333.49 and a low of 56,904.51. The Nifty 50 was trading at 17,069.30, up 115.35 points or 0.68 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,181.85 and a low of 17,068.50.

Hero Motocorp, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and Tata Consumer were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while ONGC, Hindalco, Maruti, Apollo Hospitals and Asian Paints were the top losers.

The volatility index softened 6.65 per cent to 19.84.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “An interesting feature of the current volatile global equity market trend is that sharp dips in the market are followed by sharp upmoves. Dips caused by increasingly hawkish comments from the Fed, prolonging war in Ukraine, and harsh lockdowns in China are getting bought, resulting in recoveries. Whether it is in the US or India, retail investor enthusiasm is supporting markets even on negative news. This heightened volatility is likely to continue in the coming days.”

All in green

On the sectoral front, all indices were trading in the green with auto, FMCG, PSU bank and realty recording higher gains.

Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank were each up nearly 2 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG were up over 1 per cent. Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare Index and Nifty Consumer DUrables were each up nearly 1 per cent.

Broader indices

Broader indices were trading in the green.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.06 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.41 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 1.11 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.57 per cent.