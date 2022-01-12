Sensex up 434 points intraday, Nifty above 18,100

Take charge, India
Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Wednesday, led by metals, auto and financials.
Market opened on a positive note, tracking strong global markets after comments from US Fed chief Jerome Powel were less hawkish. Indices were trading higher during the afternoon, tracking gains in heavyweights such as Reliance. IT and pharma stocks faced pressure.
At 1:01 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 61,051.61, up 434.72 points or 0.72 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 61,210.08 and a low of 60,850.93. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,183.50, up 127.75 points or 0.71 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 18,221.30 and a low of 18,128.80.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, Reliance, IndusInd Bank and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while TCS, Wipro, Shree Cement, Titan and Cipla were the top laggards.
Investors are now awaiting the third quarter results of top technology firms Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services to be announced later in the day.
On the sectoral front, while metals, auto, financials, realty and oil & gas stocks record gains, IT, pharma and consumer durables faced pressure.
Nifty Metal was up 1.36 per cent while Nifty Auto was up 0.99 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were trading 0.86 per cent, 1.03 per cent and 0.90 per cent higher, respectively. Nifty Financial Services was up 0.76 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas were up 2.14 per cent and 1.12 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile Nifty IT was down 0.31 per cent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare Index were down 0.26 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. Nifty Consumer DUrables was down 0.14 per cent.
Broader indices
Broader indices were also in the green.
Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.78 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.48 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.86 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.45 per cent.
The volatility index softened 2.74 per cent to 17.27.
